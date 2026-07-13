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NHS

Cash Dividend On The Way From Neuberger High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS)

July 13, 2026 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/15/26, Neuberger High Yield Strategies Fund (Symbol: NHS) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0905, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of NHS's recent stock price of $6.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.45%, so look for shares of Neuberger High Yield Strategies Fund to trade 1.45% lower — all else being equal — when NHS shares open for trading on 7/15/26.

NHS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NHS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 17.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Neuberger High Yield Strategies Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NHS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.06 per share, with $7.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.23.

Neuberger High Yield Strategies Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Neuberger High Yield Strategies Fund shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further NHS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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