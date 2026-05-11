Cash Dividend On The Way From Natural Health Trends (NHTC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/12/26, Natural Health Trends Corp. (Symbol: NHTC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 5/22/26. As a percentage of NHTC's recent stock price of $3.07, this dividend works out to approximately 3.26%, so look for shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. to trade 3.26% lower — all else being equal — when NHTC shares open for trading on 5/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NHTC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NHTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NHTC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.40 per share, with $6 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.07.

In Monday trading, Natural Health Trends Corp. shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

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