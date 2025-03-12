Cash Dividend On The Way From National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

On 3/14/25, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 3/31/25. As a percentage of NSA.PRB's recent share price of $21.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of NSA.PRB to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when NSA.PRB shares open for trading on 3/14/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.07%, which compares to an average yield of 8.54% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA.PRB shares, versus NSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Wednesday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are trading flat.

