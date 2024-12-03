Cash Dividend On The Way From Mosaic (MOS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/5/24, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 12/19/24. As a percentage of MOS's recent stock price of $27.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Mosaic Co to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when MOS shares open for trading on 12/5/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MOS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOS's low point in its 52 week range is $24.115 per share, with $38.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.30.

In Tuesday trading, Mosaic Co shares are currently up about 4.2% on the day.

