Cash Dividend On The Way From Morningstar (MORN)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MORN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MORN's low point in its 52 week range is $141.49 per share, with $301.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.48.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MORN makes up 4.09% of the Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SMLL) which is trading lower by about 2.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MORN).
In Thursday trading, Morningstar Inc shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.
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Further MORN Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.