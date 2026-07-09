Cash Dividend On The Way From Morningstar (MORN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/10/26, Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of MORN's recent stock price of $162.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MORN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORN's low point in its 52 week range is $141.49 per share, with $301.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.48.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MORN makes up 4.09% of the Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SMLL) which is trading lower by about 2.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MORN).

In Thursday trading, Morningstar Inc shares are currently off about 1.6% on the day.

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Further MORN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.