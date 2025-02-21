Cash Dividend On The Way From Moody's Corp. (MCO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/25/25, Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.94, payable on 3/14/25. As a percentage of MCO's recent stock price of $511.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCO's low point in its 52 week range is $360.05 per share, with $531.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $509.46.

In Friday trading, Moody's Corp. shares are currently off about 1.5% on the day.

