Cash Dividend On The Way From MFS Investment Grade Municipal Fund (CXH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/19/26, MFS Investment Grade Municipal Fund (Symbol: CXH) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.034, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of CXH's recent stock price of $7.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CXH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXH's low point in its 52 week range is $7.34 per share, with $8.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.90.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, MFS Investment Grade Municipal Fund shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.