Cash Dividend On The Way From Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Mercantile Bank Corp. (Symbol: MBWM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.39, payable on 6/17/26. As a percentage of MBWM's recent stock price of $52.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when MBWM shares open for trading on 6/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MBWM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MBWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MBWM's low point in its 52 week range is $42.17 per share, with $55.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.40.

In Wednesday trading, Mercantile Bank Corp. shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

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