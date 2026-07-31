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MNSB

Cash Dividend On The Way From MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)

July 31, 2026 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/26, MainStreet Bancshares Inc (Symbol: MNSB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 8/11/26. As a percentage of MNSB's recent stock price of $22.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

MNSB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MNSB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

MainStreet Bancshares Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MNSB's low point in its 52 week range is $17.8575 per share, with $25.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.85.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to MNSB, which trades under the symbol MNSBP — more info ».

In Friday trading, MainStreet Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further MNSB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MNSB shares outstanding history-> MNSB Next Dividend Date-> Dividend Financial Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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