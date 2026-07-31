Cash Dividend On The Way From MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/4/26, MainStreet Bancshares Inc (Symbol: MNSB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 8/11/26. As a percentage of MNSB's recent stock price of $22.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MNSB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNSB's low point in its 52 week range is $17.8575 per share, with $25.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.85.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to MNSB, which trades under the symbol MNSBP — more info ».

In Friday trading, MainStreet Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further MNSB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.