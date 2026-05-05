Cash Dividend On The Way From Magyar Bancorp (MGYR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/7/26, Magyar Bancorp Inc (Symbol: MGYR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 5/21/26. As a percentage of MGYR's recent stock price of $17.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Magyar Bancorp Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when MGYR shares open for trading on 5/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MGYR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGYR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGYR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.35 per share, with $20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.69.

In Tuesday trading, Magyar Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.