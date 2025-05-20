Cash Dividend On The Way From Mach Natural Resources (MNR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/25, Mach Natural Resources LP (Symbol: MNR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.79, payable on 6/5/25. As a percentage of MNR's recent stock price of $14.25, this dividend works out to approximately 5.54%, so look for shares of Mach Natural Resources LP to trade 5.54% lower — all else being equal — when MNR shares open for trading on 5/22/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MNR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 22.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.40 per share, with $20.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.40.

In Tuesday trading, Mach Natural Resources LP shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

