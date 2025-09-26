Cash Dividend On The Way From Lineage (LINE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/30/25, Lineage Inc (Symbol: LINE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5275, payable on 10/21/25. As a percentage of LINE's recent stock price of $37.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of Lineage Inc to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when LINE shares open for trading on 9/30/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LINE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LINE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LINE's low point in its 52 week range is $36.66 per share, with $80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.28.

In Friday trading, Lineage Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

