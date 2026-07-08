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Cash Dividend On The Way From Lincoln National (LNC)

July 08, 2026 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/10/26, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of LNC's recent stock price of $38.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Lincoln National Corp. to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when LNC shares open for trading on 7/10/26.

LNC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LNC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Lincoln National Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, LNC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.18 per share, with $46.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.96.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LNC makes up 4.71% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (Symbol: MVPA) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding LNC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to LNC — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further LNC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of LNC-> LNC Insider Buying-> Ken Griffin Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

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