Cash Dividend On The Way From Liberty Energy (LBRT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/6/25, Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 6/20/25. As a percentage of LBRT's recent stock price of $12.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Liberty Energy Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when LBRT shares open for trading on 6/6/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LBRT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBRT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.50 per share, with $24.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.56.

In Wednesday trading, Liberty Energy Inc shares are currently up about 6.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.