Cash Dividend On The Way From Liberty All-star Equity Fund (USA)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from USA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of USA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, USA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.62 per share, with $7.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.05.

In Wednesday trading, Liberty All-star Equity Fund shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

