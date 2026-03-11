Cash Dividend On The Way From LCI Industries (LCII)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LCII is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LCII's low point in its 52 week range is $72.31 per share, with $159.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.36.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LCII makes up 2.17% of the Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund ETF (Symbol: SOVF) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding LCII).
In Wednesday trading, LCI Industries shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Dividend Alerts
VH Videos
Funds Holding LMST
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.