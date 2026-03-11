Cash Dividend On The Way From LCI Industries (LCII)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/13/26, LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.15, payable on 3/27/26. As a percentage of LCII's recent stock price of $126.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of LCI Industries to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when LCII shares open for trading on 3/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LCII is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LCII's low point in its 52 week range is $72.31 per share, with $159.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.36.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, LCII makes up 2.17% of the Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund ETF (Symbol: SOVF) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding LCII).

In Wednesday trading, LCI Industries shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.