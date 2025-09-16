Cash Dividend On The Way From Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/18/25, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.205, payable on 10/7/25. As a percentage of KLIC's recent stock price of $39.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when KLIC shares open for trading on 9/18/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KLIC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KLIC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.625 per share, with $52.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.96.

In Tuesday trading, Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

