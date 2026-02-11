Cash Dividend On The Way From Kodiak Gas Services (KGS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/13/26, Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.49, payable on 2/20/26. As a percentage of KGS's recent stock price of $51.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Kodiak Gas Services Inc to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when KGS shares open for trading on 2/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KGS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KGS's low point in its 52 week range is $29.25 per share, with $52.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.08.

In Wednesday trading, Kodiak Gas Services Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

