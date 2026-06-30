Cash Dividend On The Way From Kimco Realty's Series D Preferred Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for KIM.PRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.9062 on Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) makes up 3.29% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) which is trading lower by about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding KIM).
In Tuesday trading, Kimco Realty Corp's 7.25% Series D Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: KIM.PRN) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KIM) are down about 0.6%.
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Further KIM.PRN Research:
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