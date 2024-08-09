Cash Dividend On The Way From Kennametal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/24, Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 8/27/24. As a percentage of KMT's recent stock price of $24.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Kennametal Inc. to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when KMT shares open for trading on 8/13/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KMT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KMT's low point in its 52 week range is $22.075 per share, with $27.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.77.

In Friday trading, Kennametal Inc. shares are currently up about 3% on the day.

