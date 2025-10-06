Cash Dividend On The Way From Kanzhun (BZ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/8/25, Kanzhun Ltd (Symbol: BZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.168, payable on 10/23/25. As a percentage of BZ's recent stock price of $23.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Kanzhun Ltd to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BZ shares open for trading on 10/8/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BZ's low point in its 52 week range is $12.165 per share, with $25.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.73.

In Monday trading, Kanzhun Ltd shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.