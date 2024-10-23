Cash Dividend On The Way From Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/25/24, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.77, payable on 11/15/24. As a percentage of KALU's recent stock price of $71.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when KALU shares open for trading on 10/25/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KALU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KALU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KALU's low point in its 52 week range is $53.665 per share, with $102.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.70.

In Wednesday trading, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

