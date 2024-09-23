Cash Dividend On The Way From Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/25/24, Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.37, payable on 10/18/24. As a percentage of JCI's recent stock price of $74.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JCI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JCI's low point in its 52 week range is $47.90 per share, with $75.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.08.

In Monday trading, Johnson Controls International plc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

