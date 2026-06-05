Cash Dividend On The Way From James River Group Holdings (JRVR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/8/26, James River Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: JRVR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of JRVR's recent stock price of $3.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JRVR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JRVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JRVR's low point in its 52 week range is $3.76 per share, with $7.1997 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.97.

In Friday trading, James River Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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Further JRVR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.