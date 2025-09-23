Cash Dividend On The Way From Ituran Location & Control

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/25/25, Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (Symbol: ITRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 10/10/25. As a percentage of ITRN's recent stock price of $35.63, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of Ituran Location & Control Ltd. to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when ITRN shares open for trading on 9/25/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ITRN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITRN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.865 per share, with $45.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.98.

In Tuesday trading, Ituran Location & Control Ltd. shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.