Cash Dividend On The Way From Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.90, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of IIPR's recent stock price of $61.71, this dividend works out to approximately 3.08%, so look for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc to trade 3.08% lower — all else being equal — when IIPR shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IIPR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IIPR's low point in its 52 week range is $44.58 per share, with $62.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.85.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IIPR makes up 6.64% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (Symbol: KBWY) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IIPR).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to IIPR, which trades under the symbol IIPR.PRA — more info ».

In Friday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further IIPR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.