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IIPR

Cash Dividend On The Way From Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

June 26, 2026 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/26, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.90, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of IIPR's recent stock price of $61.71, this dividend works out to approximately 3.08%, so look for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc to trade 3.08% lower — all else being equal — when IIPR shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

IIPR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IIPR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IIPR's low point in its 52 week range is $44.58 per share, with $62.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.85.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IIPR makes up 6.64% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (Symbol: KBWY) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding IIPR).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to IIPR, which trades under the symbol IIPR.PRA — more info ».

In Friday trading, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further IIPR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding IIPR-> IIPR YTD Return-> ETF Fund Flows-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IIPR
KBWY

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