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HBAN

Cash Dividend On The Way From Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

March 16, 2026 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/26, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.155, payable on 4/1/26. As a percentage of HBAN's recent stock price of $15.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when HBAN shares open for trading on 3/18/26.

HBAN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HBAN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Huntington Bancshares Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HBAN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.915 per share, with $19.455 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.47.

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HBAN makes up 9.66% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (Symbol: IYLD) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding HBAN).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 5 series of preferred stock that are senior to HBAN — find out what they are ».

In Monday trading, Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Dow Component Preferreds
 Funds Holding NAKA
 Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dow Component Preferreds-> Funds Holding NAKA-> Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HBAN
IYLD

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