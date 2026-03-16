Cash Dividend On The Way From Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/18/26, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.155, payable on 4/1/26. As a percentage of HBAN's recent stock price of $15.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when HBAN shares open for trading on 3/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HBAN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBAN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.915 per share, with $19.455 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.47.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HBAN makes up 9.66% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (Symbol: IYLD) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding HBAN).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 5 series of preferred stock that are senior to HBAN — find out what they are ».

In Monday trading, Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.