Cash Dividend On The Way From Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of HST's recent stock price of $25.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when HST shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HST is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HST's low point in its 52 week range is $15.115 per share, with $25.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.12.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HST makes up 4.87% of the SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (Symbol: SRHR) which is trading up by about 1.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding HST).

In Monday trading, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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Further HST Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.