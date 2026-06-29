Cash Dividend On The Way From Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HST is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HST's low point in its 52 week range is $15.115 per share, with $25.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.12.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HST makes up 4.87% of the SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (Symbol: SRHR) which is trading up by about 1.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding HST).
In Monday trading, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.
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Further HST Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.