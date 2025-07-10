Cash Dividend On The Way From Hormel Foods (HRL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/14/25, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 8/15/25. As a percentage of HRL's recent stock price of $31.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Hormel Foods Corp. to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when HRL shares open for trading on 7/14/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HRL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.59 per share, with $33.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.23.

In Thursday trading, Hormel Foods Corp. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

