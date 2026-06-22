Cash Dividend On The Way From Highland Opportunities and Income Fund's Series A Preferred Shares

On 6/23/26, Highland Opportunities and Income Fundhar's 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: HFRO.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3359, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of HFRO.PRA's recent share price of $16.94, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of HFRO.PRA to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when HFRO.PRA shares open for trading on 6/23/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.98%, which compares to an average yield of 6.32% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of HFRO.PRA shares, versus HFRO:

Below is a dividend history chart for HFRO.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3359 on Highland Opportunities and Income Fundhar's 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares :

In Monday trading, Highland Opportunities and Income Fundhar's 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: HFRO.PRA) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HFRO) are up about 1%.

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Further HFRO.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.