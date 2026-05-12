Cash Dividend On The Way From Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/14/26, Hercules Technology Growth Capital (Symbol: HTGC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 5/21/26. As a percentage of HTGC's recent stock price of $16.09, this dividend works out to approximately 2.49%, so look for shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital to trade 2.49% lower — all else being equal — when HTGC shares open for trading on 5/14/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HTGC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.7001 per share, with $19.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.91.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HTGC makes up 10.40% of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (Symbol: FBDC) which is trading lower by about 2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding HTGC).

In Tuesday trading, Hercules Technology Growth Capital shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.