Cash Dividend On The Way From Hartford Financial Services Group Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G

July 30, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

On 8/1/24, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 8/15/24. As a percentage of HIG.PRG's recent share price of $25.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of HIG.PRG to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when HIG.PRG shares open for trading on 8/1/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.97%, which compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIG.PRG shares, versus HIG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for HIG.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G :

HIG.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (Symbol: HIG.PRG) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HIG) are up about 1.5%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
