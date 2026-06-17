Cash Dividend On The Way From Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GBLI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GBLI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.6331 per share, with $34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.00.
In Wednesday trading, Global Indemnity Group LLC shares are currently trading flat on the day.
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Further GBLI Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.