Cash Dividend On The Way From Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

August 19, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

August 19, 2024 — 01:32 pm EDT

On 8/21/24, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 8/30/24. As a percentage of LANDP's recent share price of $21.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of LANDP to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when LANDP shares open for trading on 8/21/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.10%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LANDP shares, versus LAND:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

LANDP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are up about 1%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
