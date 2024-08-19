Cash Dividend On The Way From Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are up about 1%.
