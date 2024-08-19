Cash Dividend On The Way From Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 8/21/24, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 8/30/24. As a percentage of LANDP's recent share price of $21.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of LANDP to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when LANDP shares open for trading on 8/21/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.10%, which compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of LANDP shares, versus LAND:

Below is a dividend history chart for LANDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.125 on Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Gladstone Land Corp's 6.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LANDP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LAND) are up about 1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.