Cash Dividend On The Way From Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/20/26, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.249, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $56.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GIL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIL's low point in its 52 week range is $46 per share, with $73.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.00.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GIL makes up 4.98% of the Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF (Symbol: SCDV) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding GIL).

In Monday trading, Gildan Activewear Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.