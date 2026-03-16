Cash Dividend On The Way From GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/17/26, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Symbol: GNT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.06, payable on 3/24/26. As a percentage of GNT's recent stock price of $8.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when GNT shares open for trading on 3/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GNT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.02 per share, with $9.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.36.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to GNT, which trades under the symbol GNT.PRA — more info ».

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.