GGN.PRB

Cash Dividend On The Way From GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares

September 17, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

On 9/19/24, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 9/26/24. As a percentage of GGN.PRB's recent share price of $24.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of GGN.PRB to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when GGN.PRB shares open for trading on 9/19/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.18%, which compares to an average yield of 5.22% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGN.PRB shares, versus GGN:

Below is a dividend history chart for GGN.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust's 5.00% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGN.PRB) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGN) are trading flat.

