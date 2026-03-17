Cash Dividend On The Way From Gabelli Multimedia Trust's Series E Preferred Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for GGT.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3203 on Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Gabelli Multimedia Trust's 5.125% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GGT.PRE) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GGT) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Manufacturing Dividend Stocks
ALMS shares outstanding history
Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.