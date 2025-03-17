News & Insights

Cash Dividend On The Way From Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares

March 17, 2025

On 3/19/25, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3359, payable on 3/26/25. As a percentage of GDV.PRH's recent share price of $24.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of GDV.PRH to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when GDV.PRH shares open for trading on 3/19/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.61%, which compares to an average yield of 5.74% in the "ETFs & CEFs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV.PRH shares, versus GDV:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GDV.PRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3359 on Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares:

GDV.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust's 5.375% Series H Cumulative Preferred Shares (Symbol: GDV.PRH) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GDV) are up about 0.7%.

