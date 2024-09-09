Cash Dividend On The Way From FS KKR Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/11/24, FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.64, payable on 10/2/24. As a percentage of FSK's recent stock price of $20.01, this dividend works out to approximately 3.20%, so look for shares of FS KKR Capital Corp to trade 3.20% lower — all else being equal — when FSK shares open for trading on 9/11/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FSK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.31 per share, with $20.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.16.

In Monday trading, FS KKR Capital Corp shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

