Cash Dividend On The Way From FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/21/24, FS Credit Opportunities Corp (Symbol: FSCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.06, payable on 6/28/24. As a percentage of FSCO's recent stock price of $6.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when FSCO shares open for trading on 6/21/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FSCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.57 per share, with $6.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.40.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, FS Credit Opportunities Corp shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.