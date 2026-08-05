Cash Dividend On The Way From Franklin Financial Services (FRAF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/26, Franklin Financial Services Corp (Symbol: FRAF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 8/26/26. As a percentage of FRAF's recent stock price of $64.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Franklin Financial Services Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when FRAF shares open for trading on 8/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FRAF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRAF's low point in its 52 week range is $38.52 per share, with $64.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.00.

In Wednesday trading, Franklin Financial Services Corp shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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Further FRAF Research:

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