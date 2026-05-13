Cash Dividend On The Way From Fortis' PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J

As of last close, FTS.PRJ was trading at a 9.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRJ shares, versus FTS:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2969 on Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are down about 0.4%.
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