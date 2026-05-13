Markets

Cash Dividend On The Way From Fortis' PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J

May 13, 2026 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 5/15/26, Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2969, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of FTS.PRJ's recent share price of $22.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of FTS.PRJ to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when FTS.PRJ shares open for trading on 5/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.25%.

As of last close, FTS.PRJ was trading at a 9.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRJ shares, versus FTS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2969 on Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J:

FTS.PRJ+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are down about 0.4%.

Also see:
 Technical Analysis Channel
 Funds Holding FGB
 Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technical Analysis Channel-> Funds Holding FGB-> Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman-> More articles by this source->

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