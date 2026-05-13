Cash Dividend On The Way From Fortis' PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J

On 5/15/26, Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2969, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of FTS.PRJ's recent share price of $22.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of FTS.PRJ to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when FTS.PRJ shares open for trading on 5/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.25%.

As of last close, FTS.PRJ was trading at a 9.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRJ shares, versus FTS:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2969 on Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J:

In Wednesday trading, Fortis Inc's CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERENCE SHARES, SERIES J (TSX: FTS-PRJ.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are down about 0.4%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.