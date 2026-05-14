Markets

Cash Dividend On The Way From Fortis' Preference Shares, Series F

May 14, 2026 — 02:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 5/15/26, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3063, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of FTS.PRF's recent share price of $23.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of FTS.PRF to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when FTS.PRF shares open for trading on 5/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.29%.

As of last close, FTS.PRF was trading at a 7.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRF shares, versus FTS:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3063 on Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F:

FTS.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Thursday trading, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.7%.

Also see:
 Railroads Dividend Stocks
 SCHC market cap history
 Closed End Fund Basics

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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Railroads Dividend Stocks-> SCHC market cap history-> Closed End Fund Basics-> More articles by this source->

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