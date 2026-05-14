Cash Dividend On The Way From Fortis' Preference Shares, Series F

As of last close, FTS.PRF was trading at a 7.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS.PRF shares, versus FTS:
Below is a dividend history chart for FTS.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3063 on Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F:
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Thursday trading, Fortis Inc's First Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: FTS-PRF.TO) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FTS.TO) are up about 0.7%.
Also see: Railroads Dividend Stocks
SCHC market cap history
Closed End Fund Basics
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.