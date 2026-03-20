Cash Dividend On The Way From Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PFD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.22 per share, with $12.1595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.32.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.