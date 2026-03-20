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PFD

Cash Dividend On The Way From Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)

March 20, 2026 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/24/26, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (Symbol: PFD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0672, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of PFD's recent stock price of $11.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when PFD shares open for trading on 3/24/26.

PFD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PFD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.22 per share, with $12.1595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.32.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
 FSLY Stock Predictions
 Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks-> FSLY Stock Predictions-> Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy-> More articles by this source->

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