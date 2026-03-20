Cash Dividend On The Way From Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/24/26, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (Symbol: PFD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0672, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of PFD's recent stock price of $11.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when PFD shares open for trading on 3/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.22 per share, with $12.1595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.32.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.