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FRMEP

Cash Dividend On The Way From First Merchants' Preferred Stock Series A

April 29, 2026 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/30/26, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4688, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of FRMEP's recent share price of $25.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of FRMEP to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when FRMEP shares open for trading on 4/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.30%, which compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRMEP shares, versus FRME:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FRMEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4688 on First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:

FRMEP+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) makes up 1.14% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (QABA) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FRME).

In Wednesday trading, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRME) are down about 1.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Holdings Channel
 RSG YTD Return
 Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Holdings Channel-> RSG YTD Return-> Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

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