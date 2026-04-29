Cash Dividend On The Way From First Merchants' Preferred Stock Series A

On 4/30/26, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4688, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of FRMEP's recent share price of $25.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of FRMEP to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when FRMEP shares open for trading on 4/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.30%, which compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of FRMEP shares, versus FRME:

Below is a dividend history chart for FRMEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4688 on First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) makes up 1.14% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (QABA) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FRME).

In Wednesday trading, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRME) are down about 1.1%.

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