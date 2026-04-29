Cash Dividend On The Way From First Merchants' Preferred Stock Series A

Below is a dividend history chart for FRMEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4688 on First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) makes up 1.14% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (QABA) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FRME).
In Wednesday trading, First Merchants Corp's 7.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: FRMEP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRME) are down about 1.1%.
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