Cash Dividend On The Way From First Horizon's Preferred Stock Series C

Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4125 on First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) makes up 2.71% of the Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FHN).
In Tuesday trading, First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: FHN.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are down about 0.3%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Technology Dividend Stock List
CNP YTD Return
Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.