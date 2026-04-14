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FHN.PRC

Cash Dividend On The Way From First Horizon's Preferred Stock Series C

April 14, 2026 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/16/26, First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: FHN.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4125, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of FHN.PRC's recent share price of $25.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of FHN.PRC to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when FHN.PRC shares open for trading on 4/16/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.50%, which compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN.PRC shares, versus FHN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4125 on First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C:

FHN.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) makes up 2.71% of the Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FHN).

In Tuesday trading, First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: FHN.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are down about 0.3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Technology Dividend Stock List
 CNP YTD Return
 Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technology Dividend Stock List-> CNP YTD Return-> Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like-> More articles by this source->

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