FHN.PRC

Cash Dividend On The Way From First Horizon Corp's Fix/Float Preferred Stock

October 15, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

On 10/17/24, First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: FHN.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4125, payable on 11/1/24. As a percentage of FHN.PRC's recent share price of $25.64, this dividend works out to approximately 1.61%, so look for shares of FHN.PRC to trade 1.61% lower — all else being equal — when FHN.PRC shares open for trading on 10/17/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.43%, which compares to an average yield of 6.32% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN.PRC shares, versus FHN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4125 on First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C:

FHN.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: FHN.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are up about 3.4%.

