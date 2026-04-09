Cash Dividend On The Way From ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB)

Looking at the universe of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) we cover at ETF Channel , on 4/13/26, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (Symbol: SMHB) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0716, payable on 4/21/26. As a percentage of SMHB's recent stock price of $3.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.92%, so look for shares of the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B to trade 1.92% lower — all else being equal — when SMHB shares open for trading on 4/13/26.

Looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SMHB is likely to continue at or around this level, and whether the current estimated yield of 23.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SMHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMHB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.24 per share, with $5.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.64.

In Thursday trading, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B shares are currently up about 2.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.