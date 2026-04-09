Markets

Cash Dividend On The Way From ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB)

April 09, 2026 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) we cover at ETF Channel, on 4/13/26, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (Symbol: SMHB) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0716, payable on 4/21/26. As a percentage of SMHB's recent stock price of $3.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.92%, so look for shares of the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B to trade 1.92% lower — all else being equal — when SMHB shares open for trading on 4/13/26.

SMHB+Dividend+History+Chart

Looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SMHB is likely to continue at or around this level, and whether the current estimated yield of 23.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SMHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SMHB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.24 per share, with $5.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.64.

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In Thursday trading, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B shares are currently up about 2.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 GCMG Average Annual Return
 REITs Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> GCMG Average Annual Return-> REITs Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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