Cash Dividend On The Way From EPR Properties' Series E Preferred Shares

On 3/31/26, EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5625, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of EPR.PRE's recent share price of $30.52, this dividend works out to approximately 1.84%, so look for shares of EPR.PRE to trade 1.84% lower — all else being equal — when EPR.PRE shares open for trading on 3/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.40%, which compares to an average yield of 8.29% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR.PRE shares, versus EPR:

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) makes up 6.83% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding EPR).

In Monday trading, EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are up about 2.3%.

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