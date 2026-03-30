Cash Dividend On The Way From EPR Properties' Series E Preferred Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for EPR.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5625 on EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) makes up 6.83% of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding EPR).
In Monday trading, EPR Properties's 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: EPR.PRE) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EPR) are up about 2.3%.
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Also see: Highest Yield Preferreds
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